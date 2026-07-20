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    USS Minnesota (SSN 783) returns to homeport [Image 12 of 12]

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    USS Minnesota (SSN 783) returns to homeport

    GUAM

    07.28.2026

    Photo by Lt. James Caliva 

    Commander, Submarine Squadron 15

    U.S. Navy Cmdr. Jeffrey Cornielle, commanding officer of Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Minnesota (SSN 783), center, mans the conning tower as the submarine transits Apra Harbor, Naval Base Guam, July 29, 2026. Assigned to Commander, Submarine Squadron 15, based at Polaris Point, Naval Base Guam, Minnesota is one of four forward-deployed fast-attack submarines. Renowned for their unparalleled speed, endurance, stealth, and mobility, fast-attack submarines are the backbone of the Navy’s submarine force. Regarded as apex predators of the sea, Guam’s fast-attack submarines serve at the tip of the spear, reaffirming the submarine force's forward-deployed presence across the Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. James Caliva)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.28.2026
    Date Posted: 07.30.2026 05:50
    Photo ID: 9839641
    VIRIN: 260729-N-QR679-1008
    Resolution: 5978x3985
    Size: 4.05 MB
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, USS Minnesota (SSN 783) returns to homeport [Image 12 of 12], by LT James Caliva, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USS Minnesota (SSN 783) returns to homeport
    USS Minnesota (SSN 783) returns to homeport
    USS Minnesota (SSN 783) returns to homeport
    USS Minnesota (SSN 783) returns to homeport
    USS Minnesota (SSN 783) returns to homeport
    USS Minnesota (SSN 783) returns to homeport
    USS Minnesota (SSN 783) returns to homeport
    USS Minnesota (SSN 783) returns to homeport
    USS Minnesota (SSN 783) returns to homeport
    USS Minnesota (SSN 783) returns to homeport
    USS Minnesota (SSN 783) returns to homeport
    USS Minnesota (SSN 783) returns to homeport

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    Submarine Squadron 15, Naval Base Guam, Guam, Pacific Submarines

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