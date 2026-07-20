USS Minnesota Completes First Deployment as Navy’s First Forward-Deployed Virginia-Class Submarine

NAVAL BASE GUAM (July 29, 2026) — Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Minnesota (SSN 783) returned to its homeport at Naval Base Guam on July 29, 2026, completing its first deployment since becoming the Navy’s first forward-deployed Virginia-class submarine.



“Minnesota’s return marks a significant milestone for the Pacific Submarine Force and demonstrates the Navy’s ability to sustain and employ advanced Virginia-class capabilities in the Pacific,” said Capt. Christopher Carter, commander, Submarine Squadron 15. “Operating from Guam, this crew demonstrated the readiness, endurance and advanced capabilities the Virginia-class platform brings to the strategic outpost in the Western Pacific.”



Minnesota participated in the multinational exercise Valiant Shield 2026 and made port visits to Okinawa and Sasebo, Japan. The Okinawa visit demonstrated the Navy’s ability to sustain undersea capabilities forward at a variety of locations throughout the Pacific.



“This homecoming marks the successful completion of Minnesota’s first deployment from Guam,” said Cmdr. Jeffrey Cornielle, commanding officer of USS Minnesota. “The crew performed superbly while executing missions vital to the defense of the homeland and strengthening our alliances and partnerships. The experience they gained operating throughout the Western Pacific will shape Minnesota’s continued success for years to come. I am proud of every Sailor and deeply grateful to our families, whose strength and support made this deployment possible. From the North!”



During the deployment, two officers and twenty enlisted Sailors earned their submarine warfare insignia, commonly known as “dolphins” or “fish.” The insignia signifies qualification to operate at the highest standards of the undersea force and reflects mastery of submarine systems, watch stations and mission execution.



“The Sailors aboard Minnesota represented the Navy with pride and professionalism, no matter the task,” said Master Chief Electronics Technician (Navigation) Joshua Garrett, Minnesota’s chief of the boat. “Every time a challenge stood before them, they answered the call with discipline, character and an unwavering commitment to one another. Their readiness and effectiveness were evident throughout this deployment, and I could not be prouder of what this crew accomplished.”



The homecoming included the Navy’s traditional first kiss and first hug, awarded to Electronics Technician (Nuclear) 2nd Class Jose Salazar and Yeoman (Submarines) 1st Class Jaccor Blakley, respectively.



Since arriving in Guam in November 2024, Minnesota has visited HMAS Stirling in Western Australia, where the crew conducted at-sea operations in support of the Submarine Command Course and participated in Exercise Lungfish, a tactical development exercise between the U.S. Navy and Royal Australian Navy. Minnesota also visited Darwin in Australia’s Northern Territory in support of bilateral engagements. These accomplishments add to Minnesota’s growing list of milestones and demonstrate the Virginia class’s ability to deliver credible combat power from a forward-deployed location in the Pacific.



Commissioned Sept. 7, 2013, in Norfolk, Virginia, Minnesota is the 10th Virginia-class submarine to enter service. Assigned to Commander, Submarine Squadron 15 at Polaris Point, Naval Base Guam, Minnesota is one of four forward-deployed fast-attack submarines. Renowned for their speed, endurance, stealth and mobility, fast-attack submarines are the backbone of the Navy’s submarine force. Regarded as apex predators of the sea, Guam’s fast-attack submarines sustain the submarine force’s forward-deployed presence across the Pacific.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.29.2026 Date Posted: 07.30.2026 05:50 Story ID: 571071 Location: GU Web Views: 20 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Minnesota Completes First Deployment as Navy’s First Forward-Deployed Virginia-Class Submarine, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.