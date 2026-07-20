A member of the U.S. Army National Guard’s 721st band performs as Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Minnesota (SSN 783) transits Apra Harbor, Naval Base Guam, July 29, 2026. Assigned to Commander, Submarine Squadron 15, based at Polaris Point, Naval Base Guam, Minnesota is one of four forward-deployed fast-attack submarines. Renowned for their unparalleled speed, endurance, stealth, and mobility, fast-attack submarines are the backbone of the Navy’s submarine force. Regarded as apex predators of the sea, Guam’s fast-attack submarines serve at the tip of the spear, reaffirming the submarine force's forward-deployed presence across the Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. James Caliva)
|Date Taken:
|07.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2026 05:50
|Photo ID:
|9839640
|VIRIN:
|260729-N-QR679-1003
|Resolution:
|3669x5504
|Size:
|4.25 MB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Minnesota (SSN 783) returns to homeport [Image 12 of 12], by LT James Caliva, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USS Minnesota Completes First Deployment as Navy’s First Forward-Deployed Virginia-Class Submarine
No keywords found.