U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition 2026

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A U.S. Army graphic displaying Soldiers with 1st Cavalry Division, III Corps, Grafenwoehr, Germany, July 29, 2026. From left: SPC Cristopher Curiel, PV2 Hayden Reeves-Whitt, PV2 Zane Greene, SGT Dawson Johnson, and SPC Ian Zinsmeister. The event tests the squad's effectiveness, communication, and overall cohesion, as well as the individual Soldiers' technical and tactical proficiency, endurance, and fortitude. This competitive training event exercises a full range of Squad-Level Skills; highlighting professional excellence and knowledge to determine the command's top teams. Winners of this competition will advance to represent U.S. Army Europe and Africa at the Army Best Squad Competition. One noncommissioned officer and one junior Soldier will be selected out of the final winning squad to be named the Army's Best NCO and Best Soldier of the Year, respectively.