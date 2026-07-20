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    U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition 2026 [Image 7 of 12]

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    U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition 2026

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    07.28.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Samuel Kim 

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa     

    A U.S. Army graphic displaying Soldiers with 41st Field Artillery Brigade, V Corps, Grafenwoehr, Germany, July 29, 2026. From left: PFC Elijah Cotharn, SPC Deandre Tapia, SSG Harrison Hansen, SGT Christopher Dowman, and SPC Dillion Risk. The event tests the squad's effectiveness, communication, and overall cohesion, as well as the individual Soldiers' technical and tactical proficiency, endurance, and fortitude. This competitive training event exercises a full range of Squad-Level Skills; highlighting professional excellence and knowledge to determine the command's top teams. Winners of this competition will advance to represent U.S. Army Europe and Africa at the Army Best Squad Competition. One noncommissioned officer and one junior Soldier will be selected out of the final winning squad to be named the Army's Best NCO and Best Soldier of the Year, respectively.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.28.2026
    Date Posted: 07.30.2026 03:38
    Photo ID: 9839528
    VIRIN: 260729-A-NX575-7469
    Resolution: 6750x4504
    Size: 4.94 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 2

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    This work, U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition 2026 [Image 12 of 12], by SSG Samuel Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition 2026
    U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition 2026
    U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition 2026
    U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition 2026
    U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition 2026
    U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition 2026
    U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition 2026
    U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition 2026
    U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition 2026
    U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition 2026
    U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition 2026
    U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition 2026

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