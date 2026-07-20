U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition 2026

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A U.S. Army graphic displaying Soldiers with 7th Army Training Command, Grafenwoehr, Germany, July 29, 2026. From left: SPC William Wertz, SGT Dustin Moore, SSG Nathan Thompson, SPC Brandon Pierce, and PFC Logan Ryan. The event tests the squad's effectiveness, communication, and overall cohesion, as well as the individual Soldiers' technical and tactical proficiency, endurance, and fortitude. This competitive training event exercises a full range of Squad-Level Skills; highlighting professional excellence and knowledge to determine the command's top teams. Winners of this competition will advance to represent U.S. Army Europe and Africa at the Army Best Squad Competition. One noncommissioned officer and one junior Soldier will be selected out of the final winning squad to be named the Army's Best NCO and Best Soldier of the Year, respectively.