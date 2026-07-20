Mustang of the Week: Staff Sgt. Ladarius Price

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U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Ladarius Price, 35th Fighter Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of aircrew flight equipment, searches for mask parts at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 28, 2026. When the 10-man AFE team was split in two to support the 35th and 36th Fighter Squadrons, Price was personally chosen to lead the AFE shop in the 35th FS due to his performance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tylir Meyer)