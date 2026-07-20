Mustang of the Week: Staff Sgt. Ladarius Price

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Ladarius Price, 35th Fighter Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of aircrew flight equipment, inspects an oxygen mask at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 28, 2026. Recently, Price led a wing-directed inventory of approximately $3 million worth of life support equipment spread across multiple locations due to deployments, temporary duty assignments and unit movements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tylir Meyer)