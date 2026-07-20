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    Mustang of the Week: Staff Sgt. Ladarius Price [Image 1 of 3]

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    Mustang of the Week: Staff Sgt. Ladarius Price

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    07.27.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tylir Meyer 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Ladarius Price, 35th Fighter Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of aircrew flight equipment, poses for a photo at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 28, 2026. As NCOIC of aircrew flight equipment, Price is entrusted with leading AFE Airmen to inspect gear before and after flights, fit equipment to individual aircrew members and ensure all systems comply with technical guidance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tylir Meyer)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.27.2026
    Date Posted: 07.30.2026 02:52
    Photo ID: 9839523
    VIRIN: 260728-F-VQ804-1003
    Resolution: 5250x3500
    Size: 6.68 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Mustang of the Week: Staff Sgt. Ladarius Price [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Tylir Meyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    35th Fighter Squadron
    51st Fighter Wing
    51st Operations Support Squadron
    MOTW
    Osan Air Base

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