U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Ladarius Price, 35th Fighter Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of aircrew flight equipment, poses for a photo at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 28, 2026. As NCOIC of aircrew flight equipment, Price is entrusted with leading AFE Airmen to inspect gear before and after flights, fit equipment to individual aircrew members and ensure all systems comply with technical guidance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tylir Meyer)
|Date Taken:
|07.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2026 02:52
|Photo ID:
|9839523
|VIRIN:
|260728-F-VQ804-1003
|Resolution:
|5250x3500
|Size:
|6.68 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Mustang of the Week: Staff Sgt. Ladarius Price [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Tylir Meyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Mustang of the Week: Staff Sgt. Ladarius Price
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