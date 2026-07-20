Major Gen. Christopher R. Norrie, acting Commanding General of U.S. Army Europe and Africa, presides over a Change of Command Ceremony July 16. Norrie praised both incoming and outgoing commanders while emphasizing the brigade's unique operational footprint and mission. During the ceremony, Col. Jeremiah D. Pope handed over command of the U.S. Army NATO Brigade to Col. Samantha Frazier.
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2026 02:40
|Photo ID:
|9839516
|VIRIN:
|260715-A-XA294-1531
|Resolution:
|1800x1200
|Size:
|822.94 KB
|Location:
|RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|3
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U.S. Army NATO Brigade Welcomes New Commander
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