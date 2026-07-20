U.S. Army NATO Brigade Welcomes New Commander

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Major Gen. Christopher R. Norrie, acting Commanding General of U.S. Army Europe and Africa, presides over a Change of Command Ceremony July 16. Norrie praised both incoming and outgoing commanders while emphasizing the brigade's unique operational footprint and mission. During the ceremony, Col. Jeremiah D. Pope handed over command of the U.S. Army NATO Brigade to Col. Samantha Frazier.