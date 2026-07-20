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    U.S. Army NATO Brigade Welcomes New Commander [Image 1 of 3]

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    U.S. Army NATO Brigade Welcomes New Commander

    RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    07.15.2026

    Photo by Richard Rzepka 

    U.S. Army NATO

    Major Gen. Christopher R. Norrie, acting Commanding General of U.S. Army Europe and Africa, presides over a Change of Command Ceremony July 16. Norrie praised both incoming and outgoing commanders while emphasizing the brigade's unique operational footprint and mission. During the ceremony, Col. Jeremiah D. Pope handed over command of the U.S. Army NATO Brigade to Col. Samantha Frazier.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2026
    Date Posted: 07.30.2026 02:40
    Photo ID: 9839516
    VIRIN: 260715-A-XA294-1531
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 822.94 KB
    Location: RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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