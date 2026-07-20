U.S. Army NATO Brigade Welcomes New Commander

Photo By Richard Rzepka | U.S. Army NATO Brigade incoming commander, Col. Samantha Frazier (LEFT) prepares to take command from Col. Jeremiah D. Pope July 16 during a Change of Command Ceremony at Sembach Kaserne, Germany. see less | View Image Page

SEMBACH KASERNE, Germany -- The U.S. Army North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Brigade welcomed its newest commander during a change of command ceremony July 16 as Col. Samantha J. Frazier took the reins from Col. Jeremiah D. Pope.

Maj. Gen. Christopher R. Norrie, acting Commanding General of U.S. Army Europe and Africa, presided over the ceremony, praising both leaders and emphasizing the brigade's unique operational footprint and mission. During his remarks, Norrie praised Pope’s relentless leadership and dedication to the brigade's "one team across many flags" ethos.

"You’ve spent more than three decades of service to our Soldiers, starting as an enlisted Soldier in 1994 and earning your commission," Norrie said, highlighting Pope’s selfless service, which extends beyond the uniform to coaching youth sports and community service. "You gave everything in support of this team," he said. Norrie also took a moment to recognize the Pope family's immense sacrifice. Noting that after raising six children through decades of service, this would be their final chapter as a military family.

"The Army asks a lot and your family gave it," Norrie said, addressing Pope's family. "We are eternally grateful to all of you. We’re so proud of you and so grateful. On behalf of this entire theater, thank you."

In his farewell remarks, Pope reflected on his command tenure, which began with a vision to build a culture centered on dignity and respect while improving support for service members across the NATO footprint. "As I look back, I can say that this team has overcome obstacles and challenges while striving to achieve that vision. I believe that we are better today than we were then," Pope said. He emphasized that the brigade's hard work directly enabled U.S. support to NATO by providing world-class assistance day in and day out.

"Every day has been a team effort and I’ve truly enjoyed watching each of you make major contributions to accomplish our goals," said Pope before turning to his successor. "Sam, you are exactly what our brigade needs. You have the experience, toughness and vision that’s required for this unique organization. You have a great team and I hope you enjoy leading it as much as I have."

Pope, whose career spans multiple deployments and commands from Italy to South Korea, concluded by thanking his family. "I will be forever in your debt. I will spend the rest of our time together supporting you as you have supported me."

Frazier, a New Orleans native who most recently served as the Director for Training and Transformation for the Soldier for Life program, brings a wealth of personnel and human resources experience to the command. Norrie highlighted Frazier's deep military lineage shaped by her grandfather and uncle, as well as her husband, Dewayne and others.

"She joined the Army to make a difference, to build opportunity for her family," Norrie said. "She stayed for a much simpler purpose as she stated plainly, 'she loves people' and there’s no better place for that than in the Army ... because in the Army, it’s all about our people."

Addressing the unique mission of the NATO Brigade, Norrie said that connecting policy, people and building partnerships makes a real difference.

"Please take care of our people and take care of the mission ... because in this brigade, those two are the same thing," Norrie said. "Above all, stay relentless in taking care of people. Good enough, as you know, is never good enough."

Frazier addressed the dozens of Soldiers, family members and civilians gathered, expressing gratitude for the warm welcome and reflecting on her new role.

"I am truly humbled and honored to join the lineage of this elite and steadfast brigade," Frazier said. "It is a privilege to assume command of an organization with such an important and enduring legacy of taking care of our Soldiers, families and mission partners."

Frazier thanked her husband and children for their countless sacrifices, support and resiliency, telling them, "Although miles separate us, I feel your love every day."

She also thanked Pope for his mentorship. Noting their shared history in the 2nd Infantry Division in South Korea in 2020, Frazier credited Pope with setting her up for success then, adding that he had done the same during this command transition.

"On behalf of my family, I wish you and your family many blessings," Frazier told Pope.

"Above all, I give thanks to God for this opportunity," Frazier concluded. "I pray for his wisdom to guide my decisions, his strength to sustain us through challenges and his protection over every Soldier, civilian, family member and teammate who serves in this brigade."

The U.S. Army NATO Brigade provides specialized human resources, logistical, medical and administrative support to U.S. Soldiers assigned to NATO billets across multiple countries. The brigade ensures that service members and their families are cared for in dispersed and often isolated locations, enabling them to focus on their primary mission: building international partnerships and supporting the NATO alliance.