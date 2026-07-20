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    U.S. Army NATO Brigade Welcomes New Commander [Image 3 of 3]

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    U.S. Army NATO Brigade Welcomes New Commander

    SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    07.15.2026

    Photo by Richard Rzepka 

    U.S. Army NATO

    Major Gen. Christopher R. Norrie, acting Commanding General, U.S. Army Europe and Africa, passes the colors of the U.S. Army NATO Brigade to incoming commander, Col. Samantha Frazier July 16 at Sembach Kaserne, Germany during a Change of Command Ceremony.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2026
    Date Posted: 07.30.2026 02:40
    Photo ID: 9839514
    VIRIN: 260715-A-XA294-8064
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 730.34 KB
    Location: SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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