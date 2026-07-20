Major Gen. Christopher R. Norrie, acting Commanding General, U.S. Army Europe and Africa, passes the colors of the U.S. Army NATO Brigade to incoming commander, Col. Samantha Frazier July 16 at Sembach Kaserne, Germany during a Change of Command Ceremony.
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2026 02:40
|Photo ID:
|9839514
|VIRIN:
|260715-A-XA294-8064
|Resolution:
|1800x1200
|Size:
|730.34 KB
|Location:
|SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
U.S. Army NATO Brigade Welcomes New Commander
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