Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) pulls into Da Nang, Vietnam for a scheduled port visit, July 30th, 2026. George Washington is the U.S. Navy’s premier forward-deployed aircraft carrier, a long-standing symbol of the United States’ commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific, while operating alongside allies and partners across the U.S. Navy’s largest numbered fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Juan Cordova)
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2026 00:20
|Photo ID:
|9839455
|VIRIN:
|260730-N-FW808-1111
|Resolution:
|6048x3767
|Size:
|2.94 MB
|Location:
|DA NANG, VN
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|3
This work, George Washington Arrives in Da Nang, Vietnam [Image 2 of 2], by SN Juan Cordova, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
George Washington arrives in Da Nang, highlighting enduring U.S.-Vietnam partnership
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