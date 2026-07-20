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    George Washington Arrives in Da Nang, Vietnam [Image 1 of 2]

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    George Washington Arrives in Da Nang, Vietnam

    DA NANG, VIETNAM

    07.29.2026

    Photo by Seaman Juan Cordova 

    USS GEORGE WASHINGTON (CVN 73)

    Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) pulls into Da Nang, Vietnam for a scheduled port visit, July 30th, 2026. George Washington is the U.S. Navy’s premier forward-deployed aircraft carrier, a long-standing symbol of the United States’ commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific, while operating alongside allies and partners across the U.S. Navy’s largest numbered fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Juan Cordova)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2026
    Date Posted: 07.30.2026 00:20
    Photo ID: 9839455
    VIRIN: 260730-N-FW808-1111
    Resolution: 6048x3767
    Size: 2.94 MB
    Location: DA NANG, VN
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 3

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    This work, George Washington Arrives in Da Nang, Vietnam [Image 2 of 2], by SN Juan Cordova, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    George Washington Arrives in Da Nang, Vietnam
    George Washington Arrives in Da Nang, Vietnam

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    George Washington arrives in Da Nang, highlighting enduring U.S.-Vietnam partnership

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    TAGS

    CVN73
    Da Nang
    Vietnam

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