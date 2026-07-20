George Washington arrives in Da Nang, highlighting enduring U.S.-Vietnam partnership

DA NANG, Vietnam— Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73), flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 5, Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5, Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Robert Smalls (CG 62), and Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Shoup (DDG 86) arrived in Da Nang, July 30, 2026, for a scheduled port visit.

"This visit by the USS George Washington, USS Robert Smalls, and USS Shoup comes as the United States celebrates its 250th anniversary," said U.S. Ambassador to Vietnam Jennifer Wicks. "As we mark 250 years of American independence, we are proud to celebrate this milestone alongside our friends in Vietnam. We thank Da Nang city and its people for welcoming the 4th U.S. aircraft carrier to its port. Following the recent successful Pacific Partnership and Pacific Friendship in Quang Tri Province, and the visit of Acting Navy Secretary Hung Cao, this port call is yet another testament to our strengthened U.S.-Vietnam defense cooperation and enhanced people-to-people ties under our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership."

This arrival of CSG-5 and CVW-5 ships and aircraft build upon previous visits made by the Tripoli Amphibious Ready Group and 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit in December 2025 and Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group in June 2023. CSG-5’s scheduled port visit underscores the two nations’ deepening commitment to the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, established in 2023.

CSG-5’s visit brings over 5,000 Sailors to Da Nang, where they will have opportunities to engage with key leaders and the community. U.S. Navy leadership will highlight the significance of the bilateral partnership through a series of key leader engagements with Vietnamese civilian and military officials. In addition, Sailors will have the opportunity to engage directly with the local community through cultural exchanges, sports, and community service projects.

“While our ship represents the high-end capabilities of the U.S. Navy, our visit here to Vietnam supports a U.S.-Vietnam relationship that continues to grow stronger across an increasingly broad range of subjects, reflecting our shared interest in a free and open Indo-Pacific,” said Capt. Nicholas DeLeo, commanding officer of George Washington. “Our Sailors are excited to step ashore, learn about Vietnam’s rich culture, and work side-by-side with the community here in Da Nang. It is through these personal connections that we build the trust necessary for a peaceful and prosperous region.”

The George Washington Carrier Strike Group is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. George Washington is the U.S. Navy’s premier forward-deployed aircraft carrier, a long-standing symbol of the United States’ commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific, while operating alongside allies and partners across the U.S. Navy’s largest numbered fleet.

U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific.

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