403rd AFSB command team visits Suseong-gu mayor to discuss future relations

Kim, Dae-kwon, mayor, Suseong-gu, left, and Col. Jason P. Book, commander, 403rd Army Field Support Brigade, second from right, discuss future interactions to foster a stronger good neighbor relationship in Daegu, South Korea, July 29.
|Date Taken:
|07.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2026 21:07
|Photo ID:
|9839218
|VIRIN:
|260729-O-EW968-4622
|Resolution:
|8192x4608
|Size:
|6.49 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|15
|Downloads:
|0
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