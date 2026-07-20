(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    403rd AFSB command team visits Suseong-gu mayor to discuss future relations [Image 3 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    403rd AFSB command team visits Suseong-gu mayor to discuss future relations

    SOUTH KOREA

    07.28.2026

    Photo by Hyungbin Ju 

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    Kim, Dae-kwon, mayor, Suseong-gu, left, and Col. Jason P. Book, commander, 403rd Army Field Support Brigade, second from right, discuss future interactions to foster a stronger good neighbor relationship in Daegu, South Korea, July 29.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.28.2026
    Date Posted: 07.29.2026 21:07
    Photo ID: 9839218
    VIRIN: 260729-O-EW968-4622
    Resolution: 8192x4608
    Size: 6.49 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 15
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 403rd AFSB command team visits Suseong-gu mayor to discuss future relations [Image 3 of 3], by Hyungbin Ju, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    403rd AFSB command team visits Suseong-gu mayor to discuss future relations
    403rd AFSB command team visits Suseong-gu mayor to discuss future relations
    403rd AFSB command team visits Suseong-gu mayor to discuss future relations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    403rd AFSB, 403rd Army Field Support Brigade, ASC, Army Sustainment Command, AMC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery