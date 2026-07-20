403rd AFSB command team visits Suseong-gu mayor to discuss future relations

Key leaders from the 403rd Army Field Support Brigade join with Kim, Dae-kwon, mayor, Suseong-gu, for a group photo before meeting to discuss future interactions. From left, Command Sgt. Maj. TaJuana S. Nixon, senior enlisted advisor, Mayor Kim, Col. Jason P. Book, commander, and Gordon B. Hackett, deputy to the commander, in Daegu, South Korea, July 29. The 403rd AFSB works closely with Suseong-gu, participating in many joint community relations events to foster a stronger relationship with local citizens.
|Date Taken:
|07.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2026 21:07
|Photo ID:
|9839217
|VIRIN:
|260729-O-EW968-2898
|Resolution:
|5926x3333
|Size:
|3.78 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|20
|Downloads:
|0
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