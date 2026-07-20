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    403rd AFSB command team visits Suseong-gu mayor to discuss future relations [Image 1 of 3]

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    403rd AFSB command team visits Suseong-gu mayor to discuss future relations

    SOUTH KOREA

    07.28.2026

    Photo by Hyungbin Ju 

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    Key leaders from the 403rd Army Field Support Brigade join with Kim, Dae-kwon, mayor, Suseong-gu, for a group photo before meeting to discuss future interactions. From left, Command Sgt. Maj. TaJuana S. Nixon, senior enlisted advisor, Mayor Kim, Col. Jason P. Book, commander, and Gordon B. Hackett, deputy to the commander, in Daegu, South Korea, July 29. The 403rd AFSB works closely with Suseong-gu, participating in many joint community relations events to foster a stronger relationship with local citizens.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.28.2026
    Date Posted: 07.29.2026 21:07
    Photo ID: 9839217
    VIRIN: 260729-O-EW968-2898
    Resolution: 5926x3333
    Size: 3.78 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 20
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 403rd AFSB command team visits Suseong-gu mayor to discuss future relations [Image 3 of 3], by Hyungbin Ju, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    403rd AFSB command team visits Suseong-gu mayor to discuss future relations
    403rd AFSB command team visits Suseong-gu mayor to discuss future relations
    403rd AFSB command team visits Suseong-gu mayor to discuss future relations

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    403rd AFSB, 403rd Army Field Support Brigade, ASC, Army Sustainment Command, AMC

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