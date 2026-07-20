403rd AFSB command team visits Suseong-gu mayor to discuss future relations

403rd Army Field Support Brigade leaders (from left) Command Sgt. Maj. TaJuana S. Nixon, senior enlisted advisor, Col. Jason P. Book, commander, Gordon B. Hackett, deputy to the commander, and Kim, Dae-kwon, mayor, Suseong-gu; listen to a staff member during a meeting to discuss future interactions in Daegu, South Korea, July 29. The 403rd AFSB works closely with Suseong-gu, participating in many joint community relations events to foster a stronger relationship with local citizens.
|Date Taken:
|07.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2026 21:07
|Photo ID:
|9839215
|VIRIN:
|260729-O-EW968-3027
|Resolution:
|5503x3096
|Size:
|2.92 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|0
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