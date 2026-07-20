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    403rd AFSB command team visits Suseong-gu mayor to discuss future relations [Image 2 of 3]

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    403rd AFSB command team visits Suseong-gu mayor to discuss future relations

    SOUTH KOREA

    07.28.2026

    Photo by Hyungbin Ju 

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    403rd Army Field Support Brigade leaders (from left) Command Sgt. Maj. TaJuana S. Nixon, senior enlisted advisor, Col. Jason P. Book, commander, Gordon B. Hackett, deputy to the commander, and Kim, Dae-kwon, mayor, Suseong-gu; listen to a staff member during a meeting to discuss future interactions in Daegu, South Korea, July 29. The 403rd AFSB works closely with Suseong-gu, participating in many joint community relations events to foster a stronger relationship with local citizens.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.28.2026
    Date Posted: 07.29.2026 21:07
    Photo ID: 9839215
    VIRIN: 260729-O-EW968-3027
    Resolution: 5503x3096
    Size: 2.92 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 403rd AFSB command team visits Suseong-gu mayor to discuss future relations [Image 3 of 3], by Hyungbin Ju, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    403rd AFSB command team visits Suseong-gu mayor to discuss future relations
    403rd AFSB command team visits Suseong-gu mayor to discuss future relations
    403rd AFSB command team visits Suseong-gu mayor to discuss future relations

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    AMC
    Army Sustainment Command
    ASC
    403rd Army Field Support Brigade
    403rd AFSB

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