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    EODMU 11 and NAS Whidbey Island SAR Conduct Joint Casting Exercise [Image 8 of 8]

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    EODMU 11 and NAS Whidbey Island SAR Conduct Joint Casting Exercise

    UNITED STATES

    07.09.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Andy Anderson 

    Patrol Squadron 40

    Sailors assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit EODMU11 DET NW are hoisted to an MH-60S Seahawk helicopter assigned to Station SAR Whidbey over the Puget Sound, Wash., July 9, 2026. The joint casting exercise allowed personnel from EODMU11 DET NW and Station SAR Whidbey to maintain proficiency in helicopter insertion and water rescue techniques. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andy Anderson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.09.2026
    Date Posted: 07.29.2026 14:24
    Photo ID: 9838518
    VIRIN: 260709-N-IJ992-1512
    Resolution: 3348x2232
    Size: 1.85 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, EODMU 11 and NAS Whidbey Island SAR Conduct Joint Casting Exercise [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Andy Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    EODMU 11 and NAS Whidbey Island SAR Conduct Joint Casting Exercise
    EODMU 11 and NAS Whidbey Island SAR Conduct Joint Casting Exercise
    EODMU 11 and NAS Whidbey Island SAR Conduct Joint Casting Exercise
    U.S. Navy MH-60S Seahawk helicopter performs low hover over water during training operations at sunset
    EODMU 11 and NAS Whidbey Island SAR Conduct Joint Casting Exercise
    EODMU 11 and NAS Whidbey Island SAR Conduct Joint Casting Exercise
    EODMU 11 and NAS Whidbey Island SAR Conduct Joint Casting Exercise
    EODMU 11 and NAS Whidbey Island SAR Conduct Joint Casting Exercise

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