U.S. Navy MH-60S Seahawk helicopter performs low hover over water during training operations at sunset

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An MH-60S Seahawk helicopter assigned to Station SAR Whidbey hovers above the Puget Sound, Wash., July 9, 2026. The joint casting exercise allowed personnel from Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit EODMU11 DET NW and Station SAR Whidbey to maintain proficiency in helicopter insertion and water rescue techniques. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andy Anderson)