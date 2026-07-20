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    EODMU 11 and NAS Whidbey Island SAR Conduct Joint Casting Exercise [Image 5 of 8]

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    EODMU 11 and NAS Whidbey Island SAR Conduct Joint Casting Exercise

    UNITED STATES

    07.09.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Andy Anderson 

    Patrol Squadron 40

    Members of a U.S. Coast Guard response boat crew observe an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter hovering overhead during a training exercise on open coastal waters. Personnel wearing black tactical gear and helmets watch from the deck of a response boat flying the American flag as the helicopter conducts maneuvers under overcast skies. The exercise appears to involve coordination between surface and aviation assets in a search-and-rescue or law enforcement scenario.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.09.2026
    Date Posted: 07.29.2026 14:24
    Photo ID: 9838508
    VIRIN: 260709-N-IJ992-1382
    Resolution: 3334x2223
    Size: 1.72 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, EODMU 11 and NAS Whidbey Island SAR Conduct Joint Casting Exercise [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Andy Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    EODMU 11 and NAS Whidbey Island SAR Conduct Joint Casting Exercise
    EODMU 11 and NAS Whidbey Island SAR Conduct Joint Casting Exercise
    EODMU 11 and NAS Whidbey Island SAR Conduct Joint Casting Exercise
    U.S. Navy MH-60S Seahawk helicopter performs low hover over water during training operations at sunset
    EODMU 11 and NAS Whidbey Island SAR Conduct Joint Casting Exercise
    EODMU 11 and NAS Whidbey Island SAR Conduct Joint Casting Exercise
    EODMU 11 and NAS Whidbey Island SAR Conduct Joint Casting Exercise
    EODMU 11 and NAS Whidbey Island SAR Conduct Joint Casting Exercise

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    TAGS

    maritime training
    helicopter
    SAR
    search and rescue
    EOD

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