Members of a U.S. Coast Guard response boat crew observe an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter hovering overhead during a training exercise on open coastal waters. Personnel wearing black tactical gear and helmets watch from the deck of a response boat flying the American flag as the helicopter conducts maneuvers under overcast skies. The exercise appears to involve coordination between surface and aviation assets in a search-and-rescue or law enforcement scenario.
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2026 14:24
|Photo ID:
|9838508
|VIRIN:
|260709-N-IJ992-1382
|Resolution:
|3334x2223
|Size:
|1.72 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, EODMU 11 and NAS Whidbey Island SAR Conduct Joint Casting Exercise [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Andy Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.