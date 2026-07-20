EODMU 11 and NAS Whidbey Island SAR Conduct Joint Casting Exercise

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Members of a U.S. Coast Guard response boat crew observe an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter hovering overhead during a training exercise on open coastal waters. Personnel wearing black tactical gear and helmets watch from the deck of a response boat flying the American flag as the helicopter conducts maneuvers under overcast skies. The exercise appears to involve coordination between surface and aviation assets in a search-and-rescue or law enforcement scenario.