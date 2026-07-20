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    Zambia professional military education course [Image 2 of 2]

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    Zambia professional military education course

    LUSAKA, ZAMBIA

    11.14.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Africa Command

    U.S. Soldiers pose for a photo with their Zambia Army counterparts during a professional military education course in Lusaka, Zambia, Nov. 15, 2025. The course’s combined command post and field training exercises, where officers and corporals planned and executed tactical and counterinsurgency operations together, deepened U.S.–Zambia partner force integration and strengthened shared readiness (Courtesy photo).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.14.2025
    Date Posted: 07.29.2026 07:51
    Photo ID: 9837426
    VIRIN: 251115-D-D0492-6630
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 3.44 MB
    Location: LUSAKA, ZM
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

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    U.S. Africa Command
    Zambia
    SETAF-AF
    training
    Education

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