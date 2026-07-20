Zambia professional military education course

U.S. Soldiers engage with their Zambia Army counterparts during a professional military education course in Lusaka, Zambia, Nov. 15, 2025. The course’s combined command post and field training exercises, where officers and corporals planned and executed tactical and counterinsurgency operations together, deepened U.S.–Zambia partner force integration and strengthened shared readiness (Courtesy photo).
|Date Taken:
|11.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2026 07:52
|Photo ID:
|9837425
|VIRIN:
|251115-D-D0492-6438
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|3.06 MB
|Location:
|LUSAKA, ZM
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
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Zambia Army strengthens NCO development through new professional military education course
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