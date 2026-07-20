USS Mustin conducts flight operations

U.S. Navy Aviation Ordnanceman 2nd Class Connor Brock, from California, gives hand signals to an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter, assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 35, on the flight deck aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mustin (DDG 89) during flight operations while underway in the Indian Ocean, July 25, 2026. Mustin is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Timothy Dimal)
|Date Taken:
|07.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2026 04:06
|Photo ID:
|9837292
|VIRIN:
|260725-N-ER894-2130
|Resolution:
|5483x3655
|Size:
|2.34 MB
|Location:
|INDIAN OCEAN
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|2
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