USS Mustin conducts flight operations

U.S. Navy Aviation Machinist’s Mate Airman Ayodele Famoroti, right, from Minnesota, observes Aviation Machinist’s Mate Airman Apprentice Carl Beligon, from California, as he gives hand signals during a rotor wash of an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter, assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 35, on the flight deck aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mustin (DDG 89) during flight operations while underway in the Indian Ocean, July 25, 2026. Mustin is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Timothy Dimal)
|Date Taken:
|07.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2026 04:06
|Photo ID:
|9837291
|VIRIN:
|260725-N-ER894-2087
|Resolution:
|2026x2902
|Size:
|1.49 MB
|Location:
|INDIAN OCEAN
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|2
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