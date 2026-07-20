USS Mustin conducts flight operations

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U.S. Navy Aviation Structural Mechanic Airman Nolan Toms, left, from Texas, and Aviation Electrician’s Mate 3rd Class Andrew Paz, right, from Texas, observe Aviation Ordnanceman 2nd Class Connor Brock, from California, give hand signals to an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter, assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 35, on the flight deck aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mustin (DDG 89) during flight operations while underway in the Indian Ocean, July 25, 2026. Mustin is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Timothy Dimal)