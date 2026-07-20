CFAY Celebrates Ikego Hills Revitalization Ribbon-Cutting

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IKEGO HILLS FAMILY HOUSING AREA, Japan (July 29, 2026) -- Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Capt. Jonathan Hopkins, (second from left) cuts a ceremonial ribbon with Cmdr. Andrew Cotherman, Fleet Activities Yokosuka public works officer, alongside Lt. Cmdr. Jesse Crider, Fleet Activities Yokosuka port operations officer, Momo Harris, Fleet Activities Yokosuka Fleet and Family Readiness Director, and Esteban Abreu, Fleet Activities Yokosuka Navy Housing Director, outside a Family Townhome Unit at the installation’s Ikego Hills Family Housing Area in Zushi, Japan July 29, 2026. The ribbon-cutting celebrates the Phase 4 completion of Ikego Hills' five-phase $220 million revitalization project overhauling and renovating 356 family housing units and utilities. Ongoing work in Ikego Hills includes a new multipurpose community support center that will also feature an indoor pool, fitness facility, Child Development Center, modernized Navy Exchange facility, and ground parking for 115 privately-owned vehicles; a new School Age Care Center with spaces to operate both youth and teen programs, two new Public Works shops including permanent parking for school buses, and a significantly larger fire station set to house as many as six fire fighting vehicles of varying classes. (U.S. Navy photo by James Kimber)