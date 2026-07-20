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    CFAY Celebrates Ikego Hills Revitalization Ribbon-Cutting [Image 1 of 4]

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    CFAY Celebrates Ikego Hills Revitalization Ribbon-Cutting

    ZUSHI, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    07.29.2026

    Photo by James Kimber 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    IKEGO HILLS FAMILY HOUSING AREA, Japan (July 29, 2026) -- Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Capt. Jonathan Hopkins, tours a Family Townhome Unit at the installation’s Ikego Hills Family Housing Area in Zushi, Japan July 29, 2026. Ikego Hills celebrated a ribbon-cutting following the Phase 4 completion of Ikego Hills' five-phase $220 million revitalization project overhauling and renovating 356 family housing units and utilities. Ongoing work in Ikego Hills includes a new multipurpose community support center that will also feature an indoor pool, fitness facility, Child Development Center, modernized Navy Exchange facility, and ground parking for 115 privately-owned vehicles; a new School Age Care Center with spaces to operate both youth and teen programs, two new Public Works shops including permanent parking for school buses, and a significantly larger fire station set to house as many as six fire fighting vehicles of varying classes. (U.S. Navy photo by James Kimber)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2026
    Date Posted: 07.29.2026 03:03
    Photo ID: 9837219
    VIRIN: 260729-N-FG395-1012
    Resolution: 7361x4907
    Size: 4.9 MB
    Location: ZUSHI, KANAGAWA, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, CFAY Celebrates Ikego Hills Revitalization Ribbon-Cutting [Image 4 of 4], by James Kimber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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