IKEGO HILLS FAMILY HOUSING AREA, Japan (July 29, 2026) -- Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Capt. Jonathan Hopkins, tours a Family Townhome Unit at the installation’s Ikego Hills Family Housing Area in Zushi, Japan July 29, 2026. Ikego Hills celebrated a ribbon-cutting following the Phase 4 completion of Ikego Hills' five-phase $220 million revitalization project overhauling and renovating 356 family housing units and utilities. Ongoing work in Ikego Hills includes a new multipurpose community support center that will also feature an indoor pool, fitness facility, Child Development Center, modernized Navy Exchange facility, and ground parking for 115 privately-owned vehicles; a new School Age Care Center with spaces to operate both youth and teen programs, two new Public Works shops including permanent parking for school buses, and a significantly larger fire station set to house as many as six fire fighting vehicles of varying classes. (U.S. Navy photo by James Kimber)
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2026 03:03
|Photo ID:
|9837219
|VIRIN:
|260729-N-FG395-1012
|Resolution:
|7361x4907
|Size:
|4.9 MB
|Location:
|ZUSHI, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CFAY Celebrates Ikego Hills Revitalization Ribbon-Cutting [Image 4 of 4], by James Kimber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.