CFAY Celebrates Ikego Hills Revitalization Ribbon-Cutting

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IKEGO HILLS FAMILY HOUSING AREA, Japan (July 29, 2026) -- A view out of one of the Family Townhome Units at the installation’s Ikego Hills Family Housing Area in Zushi, Japan July 29, 2026. Ikego Hills celebrated a ribbon-cutting following the Phase 4 completion of Ikego Hills' five-phase $220 million revitalization project overhauling and renovating 356 family housing units and utilities. Ongoing work in Ikego Hills includes a new multipurpose community support center that will also feature an indoor pool, fitness facility, Child Development Center, modernized Navy Exchange facility, and ground parking for 115 privately-owned vehicles; a new School Age Care Center with spaces to operate both youth and teen programs, two new Public Works shops including permanent parking for school buses, and a significantly larger fire station set to house as many as six fire fighting vehicles of varying classes. (U.S. Navy photo by James Kimber)