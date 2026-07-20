From Training to Testing: Marines with MCBH Conduct A MCMAP Culminating Event

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U.S. Marines with Headquarters Battalion, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, participate in grappling during a Marine Corps Martial Arts Program (MCMAP) culminating event at MCBH, July 26, 2026. The culminating event incorporated core MCMAP disciplines designed to develop Marines mentally and physically while simultaneously strengthening cohesion, boosting morale, and fostering camaraderie through friendly competition. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Samuel E. Estridge)