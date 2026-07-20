U.S. Marine Corps Private First Class Francis Degloria, a motor transport operator with 3rd Littoral Logistics, participates in a log run during a Marine Corps Martial Arts Program culminating event at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, July 26, 2026. The culminating event incorporated core MCMAP disciplines designed to develop Marines mentally and physically while simultaneously strengthening cohesion, boosting morale, and fostering camaraderie through friendly competition. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Samuel E. Estridge)
|Date Taken:
|07.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2026 20:06
|Photo ID:
|9836843
|VIRIN:
|260726-M-GP262-1009
|Resolution:
|3536x2357
|Size:
|2.35 MB
|Location:
|HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|21
|Downloads:
|1
This work, From Training to Testing: Marines with MCBH Conduct A MCMAP Culminating Event [Image 19 of 19], by LCpl Samuel Estridge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.