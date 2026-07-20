From Training to Testing: Marines with MCBH Conduct A MCMAP Culminating Event

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Private First Class Francis Degloria, a motor transport operator with 3rd Littoral Logistics, participates in a log run during a Marine Corps Martial Arts Program culminating event at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, July 26, 2026. The culminating event incorporated core MCMAP disciplines designed to develop Marines mentally and physically while simultaneously strengthening cohesion, boosting morale, and fostering camaraderie through friendly competition. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Samuel E. Estridge)