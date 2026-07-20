From Training to Testing: Marines with MCBH Conduct A MCMAP Culminating Event

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U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Andy Hattery, a safety and equipment mechanic with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 153, Marine Aircraft Group 24, prepares to participate in a pugil stick match during a Marine Corps Martial Arts Program (MCMAP) culminating event at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, July 26, 2026. The culminating event incorporated core MCMAP disciplines designed to develop Marines mentally and physically while simultaneously strengthening cohesion, boosting morale, and fostering camaraderie through friendly competition. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Samuel E. Estridge)