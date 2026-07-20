U.S. Airmen assigned to the 61st Aircraft Maintenance Unit pose for a photo at a weapons load competition at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, July 10, 2026. These competitions build unit morale and test weapons crews' ability to master fundamental basics of their craft, ensuring safe, reliable and lethal airpower at a moment's notice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Albert Morel)
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2026 17:07
|Photo ID:
|9836367
|VIRIN:
|260710-F-GY077-1106
|Resolution:
|5726x3810
|Size:
|2.84 MB
|Location:
|LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Luke AFB's 61st AMU weapons loaders test speed and safety in quarterly showdown [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Albert Morel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.