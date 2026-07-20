Luke AFB's 61st AMU weapons loaders test speed and safety in quarterly showdown

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U.S. Airmen assigned to the 61st Aircraft Maintenance Unit pose for a photo at a weapons load competition at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, July 10, 2026. These competitions build unit morale and test weapons crews' ability to master fundamental basics of their craft, ensuring safe, reliable and lethal airpower at a moment's notice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Albert Morel)