U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Leonardo Noyola, 61st Aircraft Maintenance Unit weapons load crew member, guides the tail of an inert munition during a weapons load competition at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, July 10, 2026. Every step of the loading process is timed and graded, demonstrating commitment to foundational basics and precision that guarantee mission readiness on the flightline. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Albert Morel)
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2026 17:07
|Photo ID:
|9836351
|VIRIN:
|260710-F-GY077-1068
|Resolution:
|4999x3326
|Size:
|1.4 MB
|Location:
|LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Luke AFB's 61st AMU weapons loaders test speed and safety in quarterly showdown [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Albert Morel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.