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    Luke AFB's 61st AMU weapons loaders test speed and safety in quarterly showdown [Image 4 of 5]

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    Luke AFB's 61st AMU weapons loaders test speed and safety in quarterly showdown

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Albert Morel 

    56th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Leonardo Noyola, 61st Aircraft Maintenance Unit weapons load crew member, guides the tail of an inert munition during a weapons load competition at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, July 10, 2026. Every step of the loading process is timed and graded, demonstrating commitment to foundational basics and precision that guarantee mission readiness on the flightline. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Albert Morel)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.10.2026
    Date Posted: 07.28.2026 17:07
    Photo ID: 9836351
    VIRIN: 260710-F-GY077-1068
    Resolution: 4999x3326
    Size: 1.4 MB
    Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Luke AFB's 61st AMU weapons loaders test speed and safety in quarterly showdown [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Albert Morel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Luke AFB's 61st AMU weapons loaders test speed and safety in quarterly showdown
    Luke AFB's 61st AMU weapons loaders test speed and safety in quarterly showdown
    Luke AFB's 61st AMU weapons loaders test speed and safety in quarterly showdown
    Luke AFB's 61st AMU weapons loaders test speed and safety in quarterly showdown
    Luke AFB's 61st AMU weapons loaders test speed and safety in quarterly showdown

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    TAGS

    percision
    lethality & readiness
    competition
    Airmen
    weapons

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