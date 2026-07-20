Luke AFB's 61st AMU weapons loaders test speed and safety in quarterly showdown

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U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Leonardo Noyola, 61st Aircraft Maintenance Unit weapons load crew member, guides the tail of an inert munition during a weapons load competition at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, July 10, 2026. Every step of the loading process is timed and graded, demonstrating commitment to foundational basics and precision that guarantee mission readiness on the flightline. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Albert Morel)