Luke AFB's 61st AMU weapons loaders test speed and safety in quarterly showdown

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U.S. Air Force Airman Emma Falcon, 61st Aircraft Maintenance Unit weapons load crew member, positions an inert munition onto a bomb lift during a weapons load competition at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, July 10, 2026. The event challenged weapons load crews to demonstrate mastery of foundational basics, requiring speed, safety and precision to ensure lethal, combat-ready airpower. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Albert Morel)