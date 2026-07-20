U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria reached an important milestone as Lt. Col. Tyandre Ellis officially took over leadership of the Directorate of Public Works during an Assumption of Charter ceremony July 7.
|Date Taken:
|07.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2026 05:23
|Photo ID:
|9834933
|VIRIN:
|260707-A-TA702-6298
|Resolution:
|2048x1365
|Size:
|669.2 KB
|Location:
|BAYERN, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Lt. Col. Tyandre Ellis takes helm of USAG Bavaria Directorate of Public Works [Image 3 of 3], by Ella Haendel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Lt. Col. Tyandre Ellis takes helm of USAG Bavaria Directorate of Public Works
No keywords found.