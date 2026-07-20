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    Lt. Col. Tyandre Ellis takes helm of USAG Bavaria Directorate of Public Works [Image 1 of 3]

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    Lt. Col. Tyandre Ellis takes helm of USAG Bavaria Directorate of Public Works

    BAYERN, GERMANY

    07.06.2026

    Photo by Ella Haendel 

    U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria

    U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria reached an important milestone as Lt. Col. Tyandre Ellis officially took over leadership of the Directorate of Public Works during an Assumption of Charter ceremony July 7.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.06.2026
    Date Posted: 07.28.2026 05:23
    Photo ID: 9834933
    VIRIN: 260707-A-TA702-6298
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 669.2 KB
    Location: BAYERN, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Lt. Col. Tyandre Ellis takes helm of USAG Bavaria Directorate of Public Works [Image 3 of 3], by Ella Haendel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Lt. Col. Tyandre Ellis takes helm of USAG Bavaria Directorate of Public Works
    Lt. Col. Tyandre Ellis takes helm of USAG Bavaria Directorate of Public Works
    Lt. Col. Tyandre Ellis takes helm of USAG Bavaria Directorate of Public Works

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