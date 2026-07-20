Date Taken: 07.06.2026 Date Posted: 07.28.2026 05:23 Photo ID: 9834930 VIRIN: 260707-A-WK601-2102 Resolution: 2048x1365 Size: 431.1 KB Location: BAYERN, DE

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This work, Lt. Col. Tyandre Ellis takes helm of USAG Bavaria Directorate of Public Works [Image 3 of 3], by Ella Haendel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.