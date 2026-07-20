Lt. Col. Tyandre Ellis and former garrison commander, Col. Stephen Flanagan sign the Assumption of Charter, July 7, 2026.
|Date Taken:
|07.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2026 05:23
|Photo ID:
|9834932
|VIRIN:
|260707-A-WK601-6966
|Resolution:
|2048x1365
|Size:
|528.83 KB
|Location:
|BAYERN, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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Lt. Col. Tyandre Ellis takes helm of USAG Bavaria Directorate of Public Works
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