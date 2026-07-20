YOKOSUKA, Japan (July 24, 2026) — Summer interns from Utah Tech University participating in the Commander Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) Child and Youth Programs (CYP) Internship Program pose for a group photo outside the CYP building onboard CFAY, July 24, 2026. The Internship Program places university students at overseas naval installations, providing professional development opportunities while directly supporting fleet readiness by sustaining high-quality childcare and youth services for military families. (U.S. Navy photo by Sheryl Sullivan)
|Date Taken:
|07.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2026 01:46
|Photo ID:
|9834741
|VIRIN:
|260724-N-SG091-1005
|Resolution:
|1024x658
|Size:
|260.45 KB
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CFAY CYP Hosts Student Summer Intern Program [Image 9 of 9], by Sheryl Sullivan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
CFAY CYP Hosts Summer Intern Cohort
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