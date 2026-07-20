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    CFAY CYP Hosts Student Summer Intern Program [Image 1 of 9]

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    CFAY CYP Hosts Student Summer Intern Program

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    07.20.2026

    Photo by Sheryl Sullivan 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (July 21, 2026) — Summer interns from Utah Tech University participating in the Commander Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) Child and Youth Programs (CYP) Internship Program pose for a group photo outside the Child Development Center building onboard CFAY, July 21, 2026. The Internship Program places university students at overseas naval installations, providing professional development opportunities while directly supporting fleet readiness by sustaining high-quality childcare and youth services for military families. (U.S. Navy photo by Sheryl Sullivan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.20.2026
    Date Posted: 07.28.2026 01:46
    Photo ID: 9834730
    VIRIN: 260721-N-SG091-1000
    Resolution: 1024x680
    Size: 185.26 KB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, CFAY CYP Hosts Student Summer Intern Program [Image 9 of 9], by Sheryl Sullivan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    CFAY CYP Hosts Student Summer Intern Program
    CFAY CYP Hosts Student Summer Intern Program
    CFAY CYP Hosts Student Summer Intern Program
    CFAY CYP Hosts Student Summer Intern Program
    CFAY CYP Hosts Student Summer Intern Program
    CFAY CYP Hosts Student Summer Intern Program
    CFAY CYP Hosts Student Summer Intern Program
    CFAY CYP Hosts Student Summer Intern Program
    CFAY CYP Hosts Student Summer Intern Program

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