CFAY CYP Hosts Student Summer Intern Program

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YOKOSUKA, Japan (July 24, 2026) — Summer interns from Utah Tech University participating in the Commander Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) Child and Youth Programs (CYP) Internship Program pose for a group photo outside the CYP building onboard CFAY, July 24, 2026. The Internship Program places university students at overseas naval installations, providing professional development opportunities while directly supporting fleet readiness by sustaining high-quality childcare and youth services for military families. (U.S. Navy photo by Sheryl Sullivan)