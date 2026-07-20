(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    Serow Samurai: Ready to Respond [Image 5 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Serow Samurai: Ready to Respond

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    07.19.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Angelica Winther 

    35th Fighter Wing

    A Serow Samurai morale patch is displayed on an Air National Guard member's tactical vest during Serow Samurai at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 20, 2026. Training like Serow Samurai strengthens the Total Force's ability to rapidly deploy, adapt and operate in contested environments, reinforcing combat-credible forces capable of deterring aggression and defending U.S. and allied interests. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Angelica Winther)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.19.2026
    Date Posted: 07.28.2026 00:51
    Photo ID: 9834694
    VIRIN: 260720-F-LO593-1227
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 6.93 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Serow Samurai: Ready to Respond [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Angelica Winther, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Serow Samurai: Ready to Respond
    Serow Samurai: Ready to Respond
    Serow Samurai: Ready to Respond
    Serow Samurai: Ready to Respond
    Serow Samurai: Ready to Respond

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ANG
    35th Fighter Wing
    readiness
    Misawa Air Base
    Serow Samurai

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery