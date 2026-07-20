Serow Samurai: Ready to Respond

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A Serow Samurai morale patch is displayed on an Air National Guard member's tactical vest during Serow Samurai at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 20, 2026. Training like Serow Samurai strengthens the Total Force's ability to rapidly deploy, adapt and operate in contested environments, reinforcing combat-credible forces capable of deterring aggression and defending U.S. and allied interests. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Angelica Winther)