A Serow Samurai morale patch is displayed on an Air National Guard member's tactical vest during Serow Samurai at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 20, 2026. Training like Serow Samurai strengthens the Total Force's ability to rapidly deploy, adapt and operate in contested environments, reinforcing combat-credible forces capable of deterring aggression and defending U.S. and allied interests. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Angelica Winther)
|Date Taken:
|07.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2026 00:51
|Photo ID:
|9834694
|VIRIN:
|260720-F-LO593-1227
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|6.93 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Serow Samurai: Ready to Respond [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Angelica Winther, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.