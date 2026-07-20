Serow Samurai: Ready to Respond

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U.S. Air National Guard members conduct contamination control procedures using a Joint Chemical Agent Detector during a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear training scenario as part of Serow Samurai at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 20, 2026. Training during Serow Samurai strengthened Airmen's ability to operate in contested environments, ensuring they remain prepared to execute the mission anytime, anywhere, in defense of U.S. and allied interests. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Angelica Winther)