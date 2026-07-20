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    Serow Samurai: Ready to Respond [Image 4 of 5]

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    Serow Samurai: Ready to Respond

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    07.19.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Angelica Winther 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air National Guard members conduct contamination control procedures using a Joint Chemical Agent Detector during a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear training scenario as part of Serow Samurai at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 20, 2026. Training during Serow Samurai strengthened Airmen's ability to operate in contested environments, ensuring they remain prepared to execute the mission anytime, anywhere, in defense of U.S. and allied interests. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Angelica Winther)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.19.2026
    Date Posted: 07.28.2026 00:51
    Photo ID: 9834693
    VIRIN: 260720-F-LO593-1206
    Resolution: 4316x2872
    Size: 5.03 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 2

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    This work, Serow Samurai: Ready to Respond [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Angelica Winther, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    35th Fighter Wing
    readiness
    Misawa Air Base
    Serow Samurai

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