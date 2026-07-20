NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Florida (July 21, 2026) U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Christopher Alexander, commander, Naval Surface Force Atlantic (SURFLANT), speaks with the crew of the Freedom-class littoral combat ship USS Minneapolis-St. Paul (LCS 21) during an all-hands call. The warship is undergoing planned maintenance availability. (U.S. Navy photo by Lieutenant Junior Grade Derick Wimbley).
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.27.2026 10:50
|Photo ID:
|9833447
|VIRIN:
|260721-N-EV756-8224
|Resolution:
|1920x1280
|Size:
|926.47 KB
|Location:
|MAYPORT, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Naval Surface Force Atlantic (SURFLANT) visits USS MINNEAPOLIS-ST PAUL (LCS-21) [Image 3 of 3], by LTJG DERICK WIMBLEY, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.