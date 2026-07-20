Naval Surface Force Atlantic (SURFLANT) visits USS MINNEAPOLIS-ST PAUL (LCS-21)

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NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. (July 21, 2026) — U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Christopher Alexander, commander, Naval Surface Force Atlantic (SURFLANT), is welcomed aboard the Freedom-class littoral combat ship USS Minneapolis-St. Paul (LCS 21) by sideboy Engineman 2nd Class Makala Lewis. The warship is undergoing planned maintenance availability. (U.S. Navy photo by Lieutenant Junior Grade Derick Wimbley)