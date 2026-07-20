NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. (July 21, 2026) — U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Christopher Alexander, commander, Naval Surface Force Atlantic (SURFLANT), is welcomed aboard the Freedom-class littoral combat ship USS Minneapolis-St. Paul (LCS 21) by sideboy Engineman 2nd Class Makala Lewis. The warship is undergoing planned maintenance availability. (U.S. Navy photo by Lieutenant Junior Grade Derick Wimbley)
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.27.2026 10:50
|Photo ID:
|9833438
|VIRIN:
|260721-N-EV756-6288
|Resolution:
|1920x1280
|Size:
|734.25 KB
|Location:
|MAYPORT, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Naval Surface Force Atlantic (SURFLANT) visits USS MINNEAPOLIS-ST PAUL (LCS-21) [Image 3 of 3], by LTJG DERICK WIMBLEY, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.