NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Florida (July 21, 2026) U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Christopher Alexander, commander, Naval Surface Force Atlantic (SURFLANT) renders a salute to the sideboys as he is piped ashore after his visit to the Freedom-class Littoral Combat Ship USS Minneapolis-St Paul (LCS 21) at Naval Station Mayport, Florida, July 21, 2026. The warship is in a planned maintenance availability.(U.S. Navy photo by Lieutenant Junior Grade Derick Wimbley).
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.27.2026 10:50
|Photo ID:
|9833443
|VIRIN:
|260721-N-EV756-3216
|Resolution:
|1920x1280
|Size:
|772.87 KB
|Location:
|MAYPORT, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Naval Surface Force Atlantic (SURFLANT) visits USS MINNEAPOLIS-ST PAUL (LCS-21) [Image 3 of 3], by LTJG DERICK WIMBLEY, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.