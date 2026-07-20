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    Naval Surface Force Atlantic (SURFLANT) visits USS MINNEAPOLIS-ST PAUL (LCS-21) [Image 1 of 3]

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    Naval Surface Force Atlantic (SURFLANT) visits USS MINNEAPOLIS-ST PAUL (LCS-21)

    MAYPORT, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2026

    Photo by Lt.j.g. DERICK WIMBLEY 

    USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul

    NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Florida (July 21, 2026) U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Christopher Alexander, commander, Naval Surface Force Atlantic (SURFLANT) renders a salute to the sideboys as he is piped ashore after his visit to the Freedom-class Littoral Combat Ship USS Minneapolis-St Paul (LCS 21) at Naval Station Mayport, Florida, July 21, 2026. The warship is in a planned maintenance availability.(U.S. Navy photo by Lieutenant Junior Grade Derick Wimbley).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.21.2026
    Date Posted: 07.27.2026 10:50
    Photo ID: 9833443
    VIRIN: 260721-N-EV756-3216
    Resolution: 1920x1280
    Size: 772.87 KB
    Location: MAYPORT, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Naval Surface Force Atlantic (SURFLANT) visits USS MINNEAPOLIS-ST PAUL (LCS-21) [Image 3 of 3], by LTJG DERICK WIMBLEY, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Naval Surface Force Atlantic (SURFLANT) visits USS MINNEAPOLIS-ST PAUL (LCS-21)
    Naval Surface Force Atlantic (SURFLANT) visits USS MINNEAPOLIS-ST PAUL (LCS-21)
    Naval Surface Force Atlantic (SURFLANT) visits USS MINNEAPOLIS-ST PAUL (LCS-21)

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