Naval Surface Force Atlantic (SURFLANT) visits USS MINNEAPOLIS-ST PAUL (LCS-21)

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NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Florida (July 21, 2026) U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Christopher Alexander, commander, Naval Surface Force Atlantic (SURFLANT) renders a salute to the sideboys as he is piped ashore after his visit to the Freedom-class Littoral Combat Ship USS Minneapolis-St Paul (LCS 21) at Naval Station Mayport, Florida, July 21, 2026. The warship is in a planned maintenance availability.(U.S. Navy photo by Lieutenant Junior Grade Derick Wimbley).