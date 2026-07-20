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    CLDJ GAFPB [Image 15 of 39]

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    CLDJ GAFPB

    DJIBOUTI

    07.14.2026

    Photo by Spc. Adila Hamdan 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    A U.S. soldier places first earning a gold placement in the ruck event for the German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge assessment, Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, July 15, 2026. Awarded by the Bundeswehr, the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Germany, the badge measures physical fitness and shooting proficiency through events such as marksmanship firing, a 12-kilometer ruck march, a 100-meter swim, and other physical events. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Adila Hamdan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2026
    Date Posted: 07.27.2026 10:27
    Photo ID: 9833409
    VIRIN: 260715-Z-RL287-1029
    Resolution: 4805x3197
    Size: 3 MB
    Location: DJ
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, CLDJ GAFPB [Image 39 of 39], by SPC Adila Hamdan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    GAFPB, CJTF-HOA, Teamwork, Resilience, Fitness, Competition

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