CLDJ GAFPB

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A U.S. soldier places first earning a gold placement in the ruck event for the German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge assessment, Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, July 15, 2026. Awarded by the Bundeswehr, the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Germany, the badge measures physical fitness and shooting proficiency through events such as marksmanship firing, a 12-kilometer ruck march, a 100-meter swim, and other physical events. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Adila Hamdan)