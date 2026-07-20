CLDJ GAFPB

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A U.S. soldier participates in the German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge ruck, Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, June 27, 2026 .Awarded by the Bundeswehr, the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Germany, the badge measures physical fitness and shooting proficiency through events such as marksmanship firing, a 12-kilometer ruck march, a 100-meter swim, and other physical events. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Dakota Burr)