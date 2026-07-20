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    CLDJ GAFPB [Image 1 of 39]

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    CLDJ GAFPB

    DJIBOUTI

    06.26.2026

    Photo by Capt. Dakota Burr 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    A German servicemember reads instructions for the German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge ruck, Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, June 27, 2026. Awarded by the Bundeswehr, the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Germany, the badge measures physical fitness and shooting proficiency through events such as marksmanship firing, a 12-kilometer ruck march, a 100-meter swim, and other physical events. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Dakota Burr)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2026
    Date Posted: 07.27.2026 10:27
    Photo ID: 9833385
    VIRIN: 260627-A-BO723-1004
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 6.1 MB
    Location: DJ
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, CLDJ GAFPB [Image 39 of 39], by CPT Dakota Burr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    GAFPB, CJTF-HOA, Teamwork, Resilience, Fitness, Competition

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