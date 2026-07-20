Top Hunter 2026

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U.S. Space Force Lt. Col. Elyse Crimm, Combat Forces Command, aide-de-camp to the commander, low crawls through a sand pit with a training weapon on Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado, May 21, 2026. This low crawl exercise is designed to test the contestant’s grit, speed and tactical ability in a real-world scenario. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman Hayden Crowder)