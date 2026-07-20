Top Hunter 2026

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Two U.S. Air Force Airmen run around a track during the Top Hunter event on Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado, May 21, 2026. The contestants were tasked with running around the track while carrying a 45 pound plate in their backpacks (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman Hayden Crowder)