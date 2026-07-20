Two U.S. Air Force Airmen run around a track during the Top Hunter event on Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado, May 21, 2026. The contestants were tasked with running around the track while carrying a 45 pound plate in their backpacks (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman Hayden Crowder)
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2026 10:44
|Photo ID:
|9827145
|VIRIN:
|260521-X-TJ522-1168
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|4.61 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Top Hunter 2026 [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Hayden Crowder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.